Mumbai: Power Outage Strikes SoBo For Second Consecutive Night

Representative Image |

Some pockets of South Mumbai plunged into darkness once again on Friday night as a snag in the electricity supply caused widespread power outages in several localities. The affected areas, including Bombay Hospital, Mahapalika Marg, GT Hospital, Crawford Market, and Marine Lines, experienced the blackout from around 7pm onwards.

Responding swiftly to the incident, additional manpower was deployed by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST), resulting in the restoration of power in all affected areas by 9.15pm.

According to a senior official, power supply of Mumbai police commissioner office and Bombay Hospital was restored within 15 minutes and supply was fully restored in all affected areas by 9.15 pm.

The outage on Friday mirrored a similar incident the previous night, when residents in the almost same localities faced power cuts starting at 8:35pm, with restoration efforts beginning past 9.5pm.

According to officials from BEST Undertaking, the snag was triggered by a tripping in a supply line originating from Tata Power’s Carnac Bunder facility. Specifically, a 33 Kilovolt feeder to the G T Hospital receiving station operated by BEST tripped, leading to the outage.

When contacted Tata Power spokesperson, he said, “The same location/area as yesterday experienced supply disruptions as a result of BEST’s 33KV cable fault.”

“Despite Mumbai’s islanding system designed to ensure continuous power supply, consecutive disruptions have raised concerns among residents about the reliability of the city’s electricity infrastructure,” said a power expert.

BEST official statement

33 kV feeder from TATA carnac receiving to G T Hospital Tr 1 Receiving station of BEST tripped at 7 PM . Supply has been restored in stages from 7:15 PM till 9:15 PM. There was one cable fault and another fault occurred.

Affected area near by Crawford market, Bombay Hospital, Cama hospital, etc. Cable. Our Engineers have to visit substations by overcoming Traffic during evening peak hours. We have deployed staff for repairing cable fault immediately. BEST has undertaken schemes for replacement of old cables and Distribution automation for avoiding recurrence of interruptions.