Mumbai: TIA And MSEDCL Join Hands To Eliminate Power Outages | Amit Srivastava

A meeting between officials from the Taloja Industrial Association (TIA) and MSEDCL was held in Taloja MIDC to discuss various issues regarding power supply and shutdowns taken for maintenance. Sunil Kakade, Chief Engineer at MSEDCL Bhandup, led the MSEDCL team in the discussion.

The primary agenda of the meeting was to explore ways to eliminate power outages at Taloja MIDC. TIA and its members were particularly interested in discussing the possibility of shifting power maintenance activities to Sundays. During the meeting, several key points were addressed, including the initiative to minimize interruptions in low-tension (LT) power supply. A project will be initiated to replace deteriorated feeder pillars, bases, and cables.

Feeder maintenance schedules

MSEDCL informed TIA about the feeder maintenance schedules. "This information will be shared every Wednesday through the TIA WhatsApp group, including the feeder's name, affected area, and the expected duration of the outage. This approach will enable industries to plan for a single maintenance day each month, reducing unplanned power losses," said Satish Shetty, President of TIA.

At the meeting, MSEDCL clarified that both the Central Government and State Government have officially ceased power staggering, with the aim of minimizing power interruptions. Planned feeder-specific maintenance will be carried out to reduce the risk of feeder breakdowns.

Weekly maintenance plan for 10 DTCs

A weekly maintenance plan for 10 distribution transformer centers (DTCs) will be implemented, with prior notifications to the industries connected to these DTCs. In addition, feeder pillar maintenance will be completed within one month, ensuring reliability.

Utility vehicles equipped with maintenance materials, such as insulators, conductors, and Megger devices, will be readily available, along with three outsourced staff members per shift. A detailed analysis of feeders experiencing frequent tripping will be conducted, and appropriate actions will be taken to reduce power interruptions.

