Mira-Bhayandar: Civic Body Raids Hotel After Officer Gets Food Parcelled In Banned Plastic Bag, Collected Fine ₹10,000

The MBMC Personnel Handing Over the Reciept of the Fine |

Mumbai: In yet another incident which exposes the brazen use of banned single use plastic (SUP) bags and packaging material by various establishments in the twin-city, a restaurant was raided after it delivered food packed in banned containers to a senior officer in his chamber at the civic headquarter in Bhayandar.

Additional civic chief-Dr. Sambhaji Panpatte had ordered lunch from Hotel Sadanand- an eatery located right next to the main administrative building (headquarter) of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on Monday afternoon.

When the delivery boy arrived with the parcel, Panpatte was shocked to notice that the food was packed in containers and carried in a single use plastic bag which had been banned by the government. He immediately summoned sanitary inspector-Shrikant Gheevar and ordered an inspection of the restaurant.

Gheevar swooped down on the restaurant and seized plastic containers and bags weighing 32 kilograms. The team confiscated the material and collected a fine amounting Rs.10,000 from the restaurateur for defying the ban.

The government has issued a notification banning the manufacturing, sale and use of all single-use plastic bags. It also banned an array of plastic products including cutlery, straws and containers.

The MBMC claims to have deputed 16 teams-each headed by a sanitary inspector to conduct inspections and surprise visits to take against establishments found to be in possession of the banned packaging material.

According to the rules, the civic administration is empowered to fine any violator by Rs. 5,000 if caught with prohibited plastic the first time, Rs 10,000 for the second time and Rs 25,000 for the third time. Repeated violations can also attract severe punishment including imprisonment up to three months. However, the banned material continues to be in circulation.

Apart from small-time shopkeepers, vegetable/fruit vendors and establishments like upscale shopping malls, restaurants are still giving parcels in plastic containers and single use plastic bags raising a serious question mark on the efficiency and trustworthiness of the personnel attached to MBMC’s sanitation department.