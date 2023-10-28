Mumbai News: Serial Molester, Who Targeted Women Passengers In Auto, Held

FPJ

Mumbai: A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting multiple women while travelling as a co-passenger with them in auto-rickshaws. The accused was identified as Surendra Purushottam Vanjari, a resident of Thane's Kopri. He sexually assaulted the complainant, 39, twice in a span of 11 days. Gradually, other victims also came forward with their ordeal.

Vanjari first struck the Mulund resident on October 7 when she took a shared auto to reach her office. He audaciously groped the woman and when she angrily looked at him, he gave a wicked smile and got off the rickshaw. However, she ignored the incident, thinking it was just a bad day, and didn't approach the police. On October 18, the victim again met the accused as a co-passenger and Vanjari repeated the abhorrent act. This time, the woman registered a complaint with the Navghar police.

Challenge in tracing the accused

According to senior Inspector Dattatram Girap, a team of six cops was immediately formed, however, it was a task to trace the accused as the crime took place inside auto-rickshaws.

“Also in the morning, the roads are fairly empty hence negating the chance of inquiring with passers-by. Hence, we considered checking sightings of the accused with people like newspaper and milk vendors, and joggers, who frequent streets early in the morning,” said the cop.

In the meantime, footage from at least 300 CCTVs – mounted on the route taken by the victim 's auto – were scanned. During the investigation, more victims approached the police after coming to know about the police action. “They claimed to have experienced a similar incident. The descriptions of the accused, who molested them, matched with Vanjari and his modus operandi. Their inputs helped us get through the investigation,” Girap added.

Arrest and confirmation of identity

After an extensive search, the police succeeded in nabbing Vanjari, whose identity was confirmed by other victims as well. He works at a hotel and is a married man. Appealing to other victims to come forward, the police officials said they have found a similar year-old case registered against an unknown man. “Last year’s case had the same modus operandi and the area where it took place also relates to Vanjari, given his recent activity. We suspect he is a repeat offender,” said Girap.

A case has been booked against him under the Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman) and 354 (d) (stalking). He has been remanded to police custody.

