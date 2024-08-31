 Mumbai: Vanrai Police Detains Minor & Arrests Father-Son Duo In Fatal Car Accident Case In Goregaon
Mumbai: Vanrai Police Detains Minor & Arrests Father-Son Duo In Fatal Car Accident Case In Goregaon

The victim Naveen Vaishan, 24, was riding a motorcycle on the Aarey Road when the Scorpio collided with him head-on, causing him to fall and sustain head injuries.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 03:32 AM IST
Mumbai: Vanrai Police Detains Minor & Arrests Father-Son Duo In Fatal Car Accident Case In Goregaon

The Vanrai police have detained a minor and arrested a father-son duo in the case of fatally knocking down a milk vendor in the wee hours of Thursday. Adnan Khan, 17, who was allegedly driving the Scorpio car, will be produced before the child welfare committee. Meanwhile, Iqbal Jeevani, 48, who owns the vehicle, and his son Mohannad Diwani, 21, have been sent to police custody until September 2.

Khan’s blood samples have been sent to a laboratory to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, said the police.

While Jeevani, a supervisor at a private company, and his son reside in Dongri, Andheri West, the teen lives in Jogeshwari West. The victim Naveen Vaishan, 24, was riding a motorcycle on the Aarey Road when the Scorpio collided with him head-on, causing him to fall and sustain head injuries.

Vaishan, a resident of Malad East, was on his way to sell milk when the SUV allegedly hit him, while speeding in the wrong direction. After hitting the bike, the car crashed into an electric pole and the driver fled the scene. Vaishan was transported to Trombay Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

A case has been filed under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Motor Vehicles Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. 

