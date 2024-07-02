 Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Stops Convoy, Helps 2 Jain Women Monks Get Ambulance After Their Car Met With Accident In Ghatkopar; VIDEO
The Maharashtra CM stepped out of his vehicle and helped the woman to another vehicle ensuring that she is treated for her injuries.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 01:36 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Monday, while travelling from Thane to Vidhan Bhavan for the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature, noticed 2 Jain sadhvis (Jain woman nuns) in a distressing situation near Ghatkopar's Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar whose vehicle met with an accident.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister quickly ordered his vehicles to stop and rushed to the two Jain woman monks to know about their condition.

Upon learning about the accident and looking at the condition of their car, CM Shinde instructed the ambulance in his convoy to help the injured woman monks reach hospital.

The video was shared by the official handle of CM Eknath Shinde on social media platform X.

This is not the first time that Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has gone out of his way to help a commuter in distress.

This year in May, amid the Lok Sabha Elections in Mumbai and Thane on May 20, a video had gone viral showing CM Shinde helping a woman whose auto rickshaw had met with an accident. The Maharashtra CM stepped out of his car, helped the woman to another vehicle and instructed officials to ensure she is treated for her injuries.

