Mumbai Accident: 2 Killed In High-Speed Crash After Their Chevrolet Car Rams Into Tree Near Vikhroli

Mumbai: Two men lost their lives in a tragic accident in the wee hours of morning on Thursday when their Chevrolet car erashed into a tree along the Eastern Express Highway in Vikhroli. The deceased have been identified as Siddharth Dhage (23) and Rohit Nikam (29), both residents of Hannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli East.
A case has been registered, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The police are investigating further to determine if the deceased were intoxicated at the time of the accident.
'Rash Driving Led To High-Speed Collision,' Says Police
According to the police, Dhage was driving the car rashly at a high speed when he lost control, leading to the crash. The car swerved off the road and hita tree on the footpath near a hotel. People nearby quickly called the police, and both men were taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, Dhage and Nikam were declared dead on arrival.