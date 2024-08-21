Rajasthan: Multiple Accidents Involving Animals Caught On Cam At Same Location On Udaipur-Kurabad Bambora Road Near Bhutiya Village; Concerns Raised Over Road Safety

A series of accidents at the same location on the Udaipur-Kurabad Bambora road near Bhutiya village in Rajasthan has sparked concern among residents and travelers. A CCTV video capturing several of these accidents has recently gone viral on social media.

The video, which spans incidents from October 2022 to August 2024, shows drivers encountering accidents for various reasons. In the first clip, a biker narrowly escapes a collision with a speeding truck. Subsequent videos depict accidents caused by stray dogs and cattle, resulting in multiple injuries. While some individuals involved in the accidents appear to have continued their journey without severe injuries, others sustained significant harm.

Social media users have claimed that these incidents occurred on the Udaipur-Kurabad Bambora road near Bhutiya village. The viral video has led to widespread concern, with many users urging travelers to exercise caution when driving on this route.

In response to the footage, some users have demanded action against cattle owners for allowing their animals to roam freely, while others have suggested the installation of speed breakers at the accident-prone spot to prevent further mishaps.

The occurrence of multiple accidents at the same location raises concerns not only about the safety of drivers but also about the safety of animals. Authorities should take note of the viral video and take concrete steps to improve road safety to prevent such accidents in the future.

A study by an insurance company in 2022 revealed that stray animals are the second biggest reason for accidents. According to the study, nearly 58% of accidents, caused by animals, involved dogs, followed by cattle (25.4%).