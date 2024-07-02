BNS: Mumbai Police Starts Registering FIR Under The New Criminal Law

Representational Image | FPJ

Mumbai Police, on the first day of the new criminal law Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) being implemented, replacing the British-era Indian Penal Code, registered several First Information Reports (FIRs) at various police stations including Tilak Nagar, Parksite, Dahisar, etc.

BNS has reduced the number of sections from 511 to 358 while adding 21 new offences that include hate crimes, mob lynching, hate speed, new sedition charges, terrorism, etc.

In the east region of Mumbai suburban, the Parksite police in Vikhroli was the first to register an FIR at 2:47 am under section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) of the BNS. Apart from BNS, the other sections include 184 (driving dangerously) and 185 (drunk driving) of the Motor Vehicle Act. The FIR, suo moto, was registered against an auto rickshaw driver named Aarif Mohammad (33), a resident of Ghatkopar, who was caught driving rashly under the influence of alcohol outside R-City Mall in Ghatkopar West. Along with a fine, Mohammad was sent a notice under section 35 (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita which is a replacement for the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc). This section states, “A police officer shall, in all cases where the arrest of a person is not required issue a notice directing the person against whom a reasonable complaint has been made to appear before him”, which falls under section 35 states, “any police officer may without an order from a Magistrate and a warrant, arrest any person.”

The second FIR at the eastern suburbs was registered at Tilak Nagar police station against Sultan Shaikh (28), a technician by profession. The complainant is Tanaji Jadhav, a traffic police official from Chembur Traffic Division. He alleges that Shaikh was driving in the opposite direction from Govandi towards Ghatkopar, at high speed while taking sharp turns without any signs, recklessly and negligently, along with blocking his way while driving. Shaikh was arrested under section 281 (exhibits false light, mark, buoy intending to mislead any navigator) and 125 (wrongful confinement) of the BNS.

In the western suburbs, the first FIR was registered by the Dahisar police by an individual named Hanuman Vilas Bade (30), a resident of Palghar – against two individuals named Jayram Lambore (33) from Malad and Indrasen Singh (39) from Goregaon. According to the FIR, the incident took place at Navratna Restaurant and Bar (Dahisar) where they are accused of serving alcohol beyond permitted limits while also recruiting women for dancing and singing without a valid licence or permit. The duo were placed under arrest under relevant sections of BNS.

Police officials said they are relearning the new criminal laws, but are confident to get used to it for the better. "It feels awkward now that we have to refer to the law books again, but it's refreshing, thanks to the new laws. We will get the hang of it," said an official.