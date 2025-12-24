'Mahayuti Stands Firm On Development While Power-Hungry Alliances Betray Mumbai’s Interests,' Says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | X @np_nationpress

Mumbai: The Mahayuti alliance is strong and has a development-oriented agenda. However, some people have come together today only for the agenda of power; they have nothing to do with Mumbaikars, said Shiv Sena chief leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, launching a sharp attack on the UBT–MNS alliance. He was speaking at a press conference held at Balasaheb Bhavan. Ministers Dadaji Bhuse and Sanjay Shirsat were also present on the occasion.

Mass Defections from UBT and Congress Signal Strength of Shiv Sena

Hundreds of office-bearers and workers from UBT and Congress from Nashik and Kolhapur districts joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Deputy CM Shinde today. Targeting UBT, Shinde said that some alliances are formed for the welfare of the people and the state, while others are formed for selfish interests, power, and political survival. Regardless of who aligns with whom, Mahayuti remains strong in Maharashtra, he asserted.

Mahayuti has won both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. In municipal councils, Shiv Sena alone has more presidents elected than all three parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi combined. The people of Maharashtra have shown those who abandoned Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology their place within the last three-and-a-half years, Shinde said.

He further remarked that Mumbai was earlier treated like a hen that lays golden eggs—first they consumed the eggs, and now they have come together to slaughter the hen. In today’s press conference, they did not utter a single word about Mumbai’s development. While Mahayuti has a development agenda, they have only an agenda of power and chairs. They have come together to gain power and protect their positions.

Marathi Identity Used Only During Elections, Claims Shiv Sena Chief Leader

Shinde questioned who forced Mumbaikars out of Mumbai, who stalled Mumbai’s projects, and who polluted the city. He said that the Mahayuti government resolved redevelopment issues and initiated the process of providing homes in Mumbai to the 3.5 million Mumbaikars who were forced to move out. Mahayuti has taken a pledge to make Mumbai pagdi-free. Redevelopment work has begun in Ramabai Nagar and Kamathipura. “We have delivered on what we promised,” he said.

Taking a dig, Shinde said that those who cannot take care of their own children cannot take care of Mumbai or the state. He further stated that those who reached the height of corruption in road works, asphalt contracts, desilting of the Mithi River, and during the COVID period, talking about the sacred kalash is nothing but a big joke.

He added that they have consistently weakened the Marathi community, and when elections approach, they suddenly remember the Marathi people. However, Mumbaikars are wise and want development. Mahayuti is developing India’s largest central park over 300 acres at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Therefore, those who have come together today have done so not for Mumbaikars, but for their own selfish interests and power, Shinde concluded.

Hundreds of UBT Workers from Nashik and Kolhapur Join Shiv Sena

Office-bearers from UBT, Congress, and MNS from Nashik and Kolhapur districts joined Shiv Sena today. Congress corporators Rahul Dive, Ashatai Tadvi, and Pooja Navale also joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Deputy CM Shinde. NCP Nashik city vice-president Anil Jondhale, independent former corporator Sunil Borade, Chandgad sub-district chief Prabhakar Khandekar and Mahesh Khandekar from Kolhapur, NCP BEST Workers’ Union president Sambhaji Kashid, Bharatiya Kamgar Sena vice-president Krishna Patil, MNS district president Sumit Khambekar, along with four district presidents from Marathwada, formally joined Shiv Sena by adopting the party’s bow-and-arrow symbol.

The Dive family has a strong public connect and has done significant work in Nashik. Their grassroots support will benefit Shiv Sena in Nashik, said Deputy CM Shinde. He added that inductions into Shiv Sena have been continuously taking place over the last three-and-a-half year.

