Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Gets State-Approved ‘Harit Mahacity Compost’ Brand For Organic Manure From City Waste

Organic compost produced at NMMC’s Turbhe solid waste processing facility receives the state-approved ‘Harit Mahacity Compost’ brand | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 24: A state-registered brand, “Harit Mahacity Compost,” has been approved for the marketing and sale of organic manure produced from wet waste at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) solid waste management facilities, giving a new certified identity to the city’s waste processing efforts.

Maharashtra government grants official branding permission

The Maharashtra government has granted permission to NMMC to use the official “Harit Mahacity Compost” green brand for compost generated from biodegradable waste and dry leaf litter processed at its projects. With this, Navi Mumbai—already part of the country’s elite ‘Super Swachh League’ of clean cities—has earned another significant recognition under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde.

Brand developed under state quality norms

The “Harit Mahacity Compost” brand has been developed by the state’s Urban Development Department to promote, market and sell high-quality organic manure produced from urban wet waste.

The brand strictly adheres to quality standards prescribed under state solid waste management rules and the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO). Compost produced at NMMC’s solid waste management plants has met these standards and will now be officially identified under this state-recognised brand.

Boost to sustainable waste management and agriculture

Through this initiative, high-quality organic manure will be made available for sale, while significantly reducing the volume of waste sent to dumping grounds. The compost also helps improve soil fertility, plant health and supports sustainable agriculture.

30–40 metric tonnes of compost produced daily

At NMMC’s Turbhe dumping ground-based solid waste processing facility, scientific treatment of municipal solid waste results in the daily production of around 30 to 40 metric tonnes of organic manure. This compost is currently used in municipal gardens and is also being made available for sale to farmers, providing them with an eco-friendly and quality alternative to chemical fertilisers.

Commissioner calls recognition a matter of pride

“This recognition is a matter of pride for Navi Mumbai. The ‘Harit Mahacity Compost’ brand validates the quality of compost produced from our waste processing projects and reflects our commitment to environmental conservation, scientific waste management and sustainable development,” said Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde.

Also Watch:

Step towards circular economy practices

NMMC officials said the branding of compost generated from city waste marks an important step towards circular economy practices, ensuring that waste is converted into a valuable resource while strengthening the city’s green and sustainability credentials.

