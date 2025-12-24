 Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Call Centre Employee Stabbed Multiple Times Inside Moving Local Train Near Vashi Over Old Dispute
Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 09:24 PM IST
article-image
A 24-year-old man was seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times inside a moving local train near Vashi railway station on Tuesday morning, allegedly over an old personal dispute. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A 24-year-old man was seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times inside a moving local train near Vashi railway station on Tuesday morning, allegedly over an old personal dispute. Railway police have registered an attempt-to-murder case and launched a manhunt for the accused, who fled the scene after the attack.

Victim and Accused Identified as Residents of Mankhurd

The injured youth has been identified as Siraj Abdullah Shaikh (24), while the accused is Rajesh Rajgam Arunvihari (25), both residents of Mankhurd. Shaikh, who works at a call centre in Ghansoli, is undergoing treatment at the Vashi Municipal Hospital.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7.30 am when Shaikh was travelling by a CSMT- Panvel local train which he boarded from Mankhurd along with his friend Mubarak Khan. As the train approached Vashi station, Arunvihari, who was in the same compartment, allegedly walked up to Shaikh and suddenly attacked him with a sharp knife.

The accused reportedly stabbed Shaikh repeatedly on the neck, back, waist and chest, triggering panic among commuters. A brief scuffle followed, during which the knife fell inside the train. "As soon as the train halted at Vashi station, the accused jumped off and escaped. Khan attempted to chase him but failed," senior police inspector Kiran Undre of the Vashi Railway Police, said.

Attempt to Murder Case Registered, Multiple Teams Formed

Shaikh got down at Sanpada and GRP officials there immediately rushed to the municipal hospital for emergency treatment. Railway police later registered a case under sections related to attempt to murder and formed three teams to trace the absconding accused.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the attack was motivated by an earlier dispute between the two. Multiple teams have been deployed and efforts are on to arrest the accused at the earliest,” Undre said.

Police said the accused is known to be quarrelsome and lives in the same lane as the victim. Further investigation is underway.

