Briefs: First Case Under BNS Lodged In Nashik; Train to Dadar from Nandurbar Soon

The first chargeable case under the new laws, specifically Sections 115(2), 352, and 351(2)(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), was registered today at Panchvati Police Station in Nashik City Police Commissionerate.

The three new criminal laws—the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)—came into effect on Monday, replacing the colonial-era IPC, CrPC, and Indian Evidence Act with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, respectively.

Train to Dadar from Nandurbar soon by WR

Western Railway will run a special train between Dadar and Nandurbar from July 5 to 27 to clear passenger rush, an official said on Sunday.

The special fare train will depart from Dadar every Friday 15 minutes past midnight and reach Nandurbar at 08.35 am on the same day. It will proceed from Nandurbar every Friday at 8:55pm and reach Dadar at 5:15am, the official said.

The train will halt at Borivali, Virar, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Bhestan, Chalthan, Bardoli, Vyara and Navapur stations in both directions.

NMC launches anti encroachment drive

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has launched a comprehensive drive against encroachments across the city. The Encroachment Department spearheaded a special eradication campaign targeting encroachment by shops, cafes, restaurants, street vendors, and unauthorised banners.

In the action the encroachment department targeted college road area where strict action was taken against illegal spaces acquired by shops and cafes. Joint operations were also conducted at various places.