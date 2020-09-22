BMC has no real opposition: AAP slams Shiv Sena, Congress, BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday slammed Shiv Sena, Congress, BJP and said that BMC has only present and former ruling parties, no real opposition.
In a statement, AAP said that it called out Shiv Sena, Congress and BJP, for their cosy relationship with one another sans governance responsibility, which has failed Mumbai and Mumbaikars collectively.
"Congress, Shiv Sena and BJP are to be blamed for the present sad state of affairs, in the deliberative wing of the BMC," AAP said while commenting on a Bombay High Court ruling which confirmed Congress' Ravi Raja as BMC's Leader of Opposition.
The Arvind Kejriwal-led party said that on one hand, BJP voted for the Shiv Sena in 2017, which saw the Shiv Sena win the elections to post of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Chairman of all statutory committees, on the other, BJP tried to distance itself from the Shiv Sena, by not taking any of the above mentioned posts for it's members.
AAP alleged that for political expediency, BJP's behaviour in the house, has always been suspicious and a trade-off, for its larger arrangement with the Shiv Sena at the state and national level.
"The BJP is desperate to wash it's hands off, the responsibility of BMC's pathetic governance for all these years and the Cong wants to take all power and position, ruling or opposition, wherever available. Shiv Sena is only happy with the arrangement of a loyal opposition," AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon said.
AAP, through a press release, said that Congress may have the LoP post, but as has been evident in the past few months, it won't ask the Shiv Sena tough questions as it will rock the MVA government's boat.
"We only have present and former ruling parties in the BMC and no real opposition. Shiv Sena, Cong, BJP and NCP's priority is merely power grab at all costs, to hell with Mumbaikars and Mumbai's civic woes, rampant corruption and pathetic public service delivery. AAP will not just emerge as an alternative but the solution for Mumbai and we are working hard at the grassroot to build the party brick by brick,” Preeti Sharma Menon said.
