BMC has no real opposition: AAP slams Shiv Sena, Congress, BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday slammed Shiv Sena, Congress, BJP and said that BMC has only present and former ruling parties, no real opposition.

In a statement, AAP said that it called out Shiv Sena, Congress and BJP, for their cosy relationship with one another sans governance responsibility, which has failed Mumbai and Mumbaikars collectively.

"Congress, Shiv Sena and BJP are to be blamed for the present sad state of affairs, in the deliberative wing of the BMC," AAP said while commenting on a Bombay High Court ruling which confirmed Congress' Ravi Raja as BMC's Leader of Opposition.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party said that on one hand, BJP voted for the Shiv Sena in 2017, which saw the Shiv Sena win the elections to post of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Chairman of all statutory committees, on the other, BJP tried to distance itself from the Shiv Sena, by not taking any of the above mentioned posts for it's members.