Mumbai: AAP calls for probe in Kemps Corner landslide

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday called for a probe in the Kemps Corner landslide in Mumbai after local residents complained about 'indiscriminate' digging preceding the landslide. The party has also written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal about 'indiscriminate' and 'unprofessional' digging across the city.

The party said, "If this can happen in Kemps Corner, in the heart of Mumbai City, which is in the immediate vicinity of the seat of government, one can only imagine what is going on elsewhere in Mumbai and it's suburbs. How many structures and roads have been put at risk, because of this 'digging'?"

"We have written to the CM and the Municipal Commissioner demanding accountability and have called for a probe in the Kemps Corner landslide. We have also called for penal action against those flouting norms, while digging for utilities and a comprehensive transparent policy to enable citizens to monitor infrastructure work being undertaken and enaure compliance of norms by the contractor and concerned govt agencies," said Senior AAP Leader, Preeti Menon.

Earlier, a major landslide took place near Kemps Corner flyover which developed a huge crack on the BG Kher road (Ridge road) outside the iconic Hanging Garden and damaged the retaining wall of the garden too.

The incident did not just damage the road at Kemps Corner. 10 trees on the hill slope along the road were uprooted and a water pipeline (which supplied water to areas in south Mumbai in the jurisdiction of D ward) was also damaged.