Kejriwal urges AAP volunteers to help people in 'every corner of Mumbai' in fight against COVID-19

AAP's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked party volunteers in Mumbai to reach out to people living in every corner of the city to check their oxygen levels and help in their fight against COVID-19.

In a video conference, Kejriwal told the AAP volunteers that reaching out to every household will not only help Mumbaikars but will also be beneficial for the party in expanding its reach and building its base in the city.

"When you go and check people's oxygen levels, it gives you a very big opportunity to expand the party's reach. So I request you to plan this campaign carefully. On every booth, you need to identify an oximitra and it would be his/her responsibility to check the oxygen level of every household," he said.

"Also, give them a pamphlet of AAP where our helpline numbers would be written. They can contact us if they feel breathlessness or have fever," the Delhi chief minister added.