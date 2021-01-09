Bhandara Fire: Grief, anger across nation as 10 babies die in Maha hospital blaze

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident. He also stated that the guilty will not be spared. The CM declared that the safety and security of hospitals across the state will not be compromised.

While the cause of the fire was not known immediately, the hospital administration said an electrical short-circuit could be the possible reason.

According to doctors, 10 babies comprising eight girls and two boys, aged between a month and three months, died after fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of the hospital around 1.30 am. Seven out of the 17 babies in the affected unit were rescued.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope has announced that Rs 5 lakh would be paid to family members of each of the deceased infant. Today’s incident also revealed that the doctors on night duty were missing from the hospital.