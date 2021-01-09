Mumbai: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari condoles death of 10 infants in Bhandara hospital fire

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has condoled the death of 10 infants in the hospital fire in Maharashtra's Bhandara.

"Extremely saddened to know about the most tragic incident of fire at Bhandara Civil Hospital. Convey my deepest condolences to the families of the innocent children who lost their lives," said Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an inquiry into the fire incident.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of children who died in the fire.