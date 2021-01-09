Bhandara hospital fire: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, others express grief on death of newborns

Several leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, President Ram Nath Kovind and Rahul Gandhi have expressed grief on the death of 10 newborns in Bhandara, Maharashtra.
"Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible," Modi tweeted.
"I am pained beyond words. My thoughts and condolences are with bereaved families," tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah.
President Ram Nath Kovind said that he is deeply saddened by the incident and his heart goes out to the families who lost their children in this heartbreaking tragedy.
Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari said that he is extremely saddened to know about the most tragic incident of fire at Bhandara Civil Hospital.
Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari also expressed grief at the incident and said that he shares the grief of the families whose children died in this incident.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the death of newborn babies in the Maharashtra hospital fire and appealed to the state government to provide all possible assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured.
"The unfortunate incident of fire at Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra is extremely tragic. My condolences to the families of the children who lost their lives," Gandhi said in a tweet.
"I appeal to Maha Govt to provide every possible assistance to the families of the injured & deceased," he said.
Check out the other reactions here:
Terming the death of ten newborn babies in a fire in the Bhandara district hospital in Maharashtra a "very painful" incident, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded a thorough probe.
Ten newborn babies died after a fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of the hospital in the east Maharashtra city in the wee hours on Saturday, doctors said.
The infants were aged between a month and three months, a doctor said.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered an inquiry into the incident and State Health Minister Rajesh Tope also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of children who died in the fire.
(With inputs from PTI)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)