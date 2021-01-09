Bhandara fire: Hospital had no fire safety equipment from 2018, reveals RTI

Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray informed that the experts from the Nagpur Fire Engineering College and electrical department officials are present at Bhandara and are investigating the exact cause of the fire.

"The new section for children in the hospital was inaugurated in 2015. I will check all the details and check whether the fire audit of the building was completed or not and if it was not done then further action will be taken immediately'" added Thackeray.

He also directed to update the investigation of the accident on a daily basis.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the Bhandara District General Hospital fire that took the life of 10 infants.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of children who died in the fire.

As per a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office, Thackeray expressed deep sorrow over the death of infants who died in the fire at the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the hospital.

Ten newborn babies died after a fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a hospital in Maharashtra in the wee hours on Saturday. The infants were aged between a month and three months.

District civil surgeon Pramod Khandate said the fire broke out at the Bhandara district hospital at around 1.30 am. There were 17 babies in the unit and seven were rescued.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, while speaking to reporters stated, "I have been told that the prima facie cause of the fire at the Bhandara hospital was a short circuit. Of the 10 children, 3 died due to fire while 7 died due to smoke."

He also assured that the strict action will be taken against culprits.

(With inputs from agencies)