Bhandara fire: Former minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule alleges laxity

The Bhandara district hospital in Maharashtra where ten infants died early Saturday after a fire incident has been witnessing a heavy stream of visitors, mostly politicians, since this morning.

The local administration has put barricades on the access road to the hospital, to keep the media at bay.

With the hospital authorities remaining tight-lipped, the politicians, including current and former ministers, who are allowed inside the hospital building, remain the only link for reporters to gain some information on happenings.

Even parents of the deceased infants are said to be inside the hospital building. There is no word on what would be the future course of action.