Avian flu in Maharashtra: No bird flu in Pune yet

Even as the city is battling with the COVID-19 pandemic, deaths of birds sent sparked fear amongst the Pune residents. Cases of bird flu are spreading in Maharashtra with 382 bird deaths reported from nine districts on Thursday, taking the toll to 3,378 across the state.

However, as per the report by Maharashtra Times, the Animal Husbandry Commissionerate Thursday confirmed that no bird flu virus was found in the dead chickens in the district,.

According to the state department, samples of birds from four more districts in the state Latur, Nanded, Nashik and Ahmednagar were found positive for bird flu.

"A total of 382 birds have died on January 14. The samples have been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and DIS, Pune. A total of 3,378 deaths of various birds have been recorded till the date since January 8. So far, nine districts have been exposed to bird flu in the state," the state department said.