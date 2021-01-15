From Pune to Amravati: Six Maharashtra districts where Covaxin doses will be sent

The Covaxin doses received by the Maharashtra government will be distributed in six districts of the state including Pune and Mumbai in the first phase, a senior health department official said on Thursday.

As the inoculation for coronavirus is set to start on January 16, the state has received 9.63 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and 20,000 doses of Covaxin, developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech.

"Two thousand doses of Covaxin each will be sent to centres in Solapur, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune and Amravati districts," said Dilip Patil, State Immunization Officer.

These centres are Government Medical College, Solapur; Government Medical College, Aurangabad; Government Medical College, Nagpur; Grant Medical College and JJ Hospital, Mumbai; District Hospital, Pune and District Hospital, Amravati.