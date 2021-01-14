COVID-19 vaccine rule book: Check out dos and don'ts

Only those above 18 years of age can be vaccinated.

Women who are pregnant or not sure of their pregnancy and lactating mothers should not receive the shot.

Interchangeability of vaccine not permitted. The second dose should also be of the one that was administered first.

There is also a strict protocol for people who contracted the virus

Vaccination will have to be deferred for four to eight weeks after recovery of patients with active Covid symptoms, those who have been given plasma therapy, and those who are unwell and hospitalized for any other reason.