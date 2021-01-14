Good news for Punekars: Double flyover at Nal Stop to be completed in just six months

Pune mayor Murldihar Mohol on Wednesday inspected the work of the double flyover at Nal Stop. Mohol also informed that the work of the flyover will be completed in just six months and also instructed the administration for the same.
Mohol stated that the double flyover will ease the issue of traffic congestion for the western part of the city.
Taking to Twitter, Mohol posted photos of his visit. Director of MahaMetro Ramnath Subramaniam, Atul Gadgil, Dr Gautam Birhade, Additional Municipal Commissioner Kunal Khemnar, corporators Deepak Pote, Jayant Bhave, Madhuri Sahasrabuddhe, Manjushri Khardekar, Vasanti Jadhav, Harshali Mathwad accompanied him during the visit.
The mayor also inspected the drainage lines and water supply channels in the area. Apart from reviewing the work of the flyover, he also discussed the issue of traffic congestion with the traffic department. "The problem of traffic congestion on Law College Road, SNDT Chowk and Nal Stop will be resolved soon," Mohol added.
The Bhumipujan for double-decker flyover from Swatantrya Chauk to S.N.D.T. college, Karve Road was conducted by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and MahaMetro in 2018.
