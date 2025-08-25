Palghar Crime: 30-Year-Old Man Booked For Cheating Woman On False Promise Of Marriage, Threatening To Leak Private Photos In Nalasopara

Vasai police register case against man for cheating woman with false promise of marriage | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: Police in Vasai have registered a case against a 30-year-old man for allegedly deceiving a 24-year-old woman by promising marriage, concealing his earlier marriage, and exploiting her sexually over several months.

Victim, a Medical Lab Technician, Files Complaint

The complaint was lodged by the victim, a medical lab technician residing in Nalasopara (East). She told police that the accused, lured her into a relationship by assuring her of marriage, without disclosing that he was already married.

Accused Exploited Woman for Months, Threatened Her

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly maintained a false love relationship with the woman and repeatedly established physical relations with her between March 1 and August 23, 2025. The victim further alleged that the accused threatened to leak her private photographs if she refused to comply with his demands.

Case Registered Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

The offence has been registered at Manikpur Police Station under Sections 69 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). No arrests have been made so far, and further inquiries are underway.