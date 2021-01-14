Pune-born IISC physicist Rohini Godbole conferred with French Order of Merit

Born in Pune in 1952, Godbole is an Indian physicist and academic. She is a professor at the Centre for High Energy Physics, IISC, Bangalore.

In 2019, she was awarded Padma Shri for her contributions in science and technology.

Godbole started her life in physics with a Bachelor’s degree in Physics, Mathematics and Statistics from Sir Parshurambhau college of Pune with a first rank in the Pune University. She completed her M.Sc. in Physics from IIT ( Mumbai) with a silver Medal and Ph.D. from S.U.N.Y. at Stony Brook in the USA in 1979.

She has worked extensively on different aspects of particle phenomenology over the past three decades, specifically on exploring different aspects of the Standard Model of Particle Physics (SM) and the physics beyond it (BSM).

Her work regarding the hadronic structure of high-energy photons outlined a variety of ways in which to study it and has had implications for the design of next-generation electron-positron colliders.

Godbole is an elected fellow of all the three academies of Science of India and also the Science Academy of the Developing World (TWAS).