Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 314, four fatalities recorded on January 13

Pune reported 314 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,82,189 on Wednesday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,690 with four new fatalities.

A total of 246 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 2,725.

As of now, 1,74,774 people have been discharged/ recovered.