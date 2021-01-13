Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 314, four fatalities recorded on January 13

Pune reported 314 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,82,189 on Wednesday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,690 with four new fatalities.
A total of 246 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 2,725.
As of now, 1,74,774 people have been discharged/ recovered.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday reached 19,78,044 with the addition of 3,556 fresh cases, the state health department said.
With 70 more deaths, the overall death toll in the state mounted to 50,221, an official said.
A total of 3,009 patients were discharged during the day after treatment, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 18,74,279.
The state is now left with 52,365 active cases.
With 61,460 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 1,35,62,194, the official said.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are: Positive cases 19,78,0444, new cases 3,556, death toll 50,221, discharged 18,74,279, active cases 52,365, people tested so far 1,35,62,194.
