 Attention Commuters! MMRDA To Build Double-Decker Bridge Over Vasai Creek; Check Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAttention Commuters! MMRDA To Build Double-Decker Bridge Over Vasai Creek; Check Details Inside

Attention Commuters! MMRDA To Build Double-Decker Bridge Over Vasai Creek; Check Details Inside

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is also Chairman of MMRDA, gave approval of the project on July 9, 2024.

Bhalchandra ChorghadeUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
Attention Commuters! MMRDA To Build Double-Decker Bridge Over Vasai Creek; Check Details Inside | X

In what could be the first-of-it-kind infrastructure in the Mumbai, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will be constructing a double decker bridge over Vasai creek between Bhayander and Naigaon. The length of the bridge of 3+3 lanes along with Bhayander-Naigaon Metro is 4.98-km-long and the width will be 30.60 m.

This innovative structure will feature a metro rail on the upper deck and a road for vehicular traffic on the lower deck, making it a unique engineering marvel in the state. The project is expected to significantly improve connectivity in the Vasai region.

Project Approved By CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is also Chairman of MMRDA, gave approval of the project on July 9, 2024. Accordingly, an integrated plan and structural design of the metro and the bridge in this regard is in progress through the consultant.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: SHRC Criticises Urban Development Dept And MCGM For Inaction On Unauthorised Mobile Towers In Slum Areas
Mumbai: SHRC Criticises Urban Development Dept And MCGM For Inaction On Unauthorised Mobile Towers In Slum Areas
Haryana BJP Election Committee, Led By CM Nayab Saini, To Release First Candidate List For Assembly Polls Next Week; VIDEO
Haryana BJP Election Committee, Led By CM Nayab Saini, To Release First Candidate List For Assembly Polls Next Week; VIDEO
Mumbai Archbishop Intervenes In Bandra Fair Dispute: Reduces Stall Rent, But Protesters Demand Preferential Allotment
Mumbai Archbishop Intervenes In Bandra Fair Dispute: Reduces Stall Rent, But Protesters Demand Preferential Allotment
West Bengal: Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe Into RG Kar Hospital Financial Irregularities, Polygraph Test Approved For Ex-Principal
West Bengal: Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe Into RG Kar Hospital Financial Irregularities, Polygraph Test Approved For Ex-Principal
Read Also
Vasai Bhayander creek bridge: MMRDA to pay Rs 32 cr to Centre for transfer of over 9.86 hectares of...
article-image

"Since the alignment plan of the said creek bridge is passing through salt pans, forest area etc. proper permissions from the Salt Pan Department, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Forest Deptt and other bodies will need to be taken," a senior MMRDA official said adding, further action would be initiated once the permission from the above authorities is received.

Read Also
Mumbai: Greens Write To CM Eknath Shinde Alleging Extensive Mining Along Vasai Creek
article-image

Objective Of The Project; Providing Connectivity

The objective of the Rs 1501 Crore project is to provide road connectivity, transport and communication facilities to Vasai,  Bhayandar and surrounding areas besides road connectivity to the Panju island. Panju, a village of approximately 3500 people in Vasai taluks, is situated on a natural island between the creeks of North and South Vasai and is currently not connected by road. At present, people have to commute between Mumbai and Vasai by NH-8.

Metro Route 13 Connecting Mira Bhayandar To Vasai-Virar To Boost Connectivity

The proposed Metro Route 13, connecting Mira-Bhayander to Vasai-Virar, is a crucial development given the growing population and urbanization in these regions. The metro route, spanning 23 kilometers with 20 stations, will greatly enhance public transport options for residents. The idea to construct the double-decker bridge over the Vasai-Bhayander Creek emerged as a practical solution to facilitate the metro’s extension and streamline vehicular traffic.

Read Also
Thane: Coastal Road project lands in trouble, locals oppose creation of road along the Vasai Creek
article-image

The bridge's dual-purpose structure will save both time and resources, offering a cost-effective solution for the region’s transportation needs. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been appointed as the consultant for this ambitious project, ensuring that it meets the highest standards of engineering and safety. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: SHRC Criticises Urban Development Dept And MCGM For Inaction On Unauthorised Mobile Towers...

Mumbai: SHRC Criticises Urban Development Dept And MCGM For Inaction On Unauthorised Mobile Towers...

Maharashtra: Edu Minister Deepak Kesarkar Suspends Thane And Mumbai Education Officers Over...

Maharashtra: Edu Minister Deepak Kesarkar Suspends Thane And Mumbai Education Officers Over...

Mumbai Archbishop Intervenes In Bandra Fair Dispute: Reduces Stall Rent, But Protesters Demand...

Mumbai Archbishop Intervenes In Bandra Fair Dispute: Reduces Stall Rent, But Protesters Demand...

Attention Commuters! MMRDA To Build Double-Decker Bridge Over Vasai Creek; Check Details Inside

Attention Commuters! MMRDA To Build Double-Decker Bridge Over Vasai Creek; Check Details Inside

Mumbai: Sharad Pawar Downplays CM Face Debate, Says NCP Focused On Changing Maharashtra Government

Mumbai: Sharad Pawar Downplays CM Face Debate, Says NCP Focused On Changing Maharashtra Government