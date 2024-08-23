Attention Commuters! MMRDA To Build Double-Decker Bridge Over Vasai Creek; Check Details Inside | X

In what could be the first-of-it-kind infrastructure in the Mumbai, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will be constructing a double decker bridge over Vasai creek between Bhayander and Naigaon. The length of the bridge of 3+3 lanes along with Bhayander-Naigaon Metro is 4.98-km-long and the width will be 30.60 m.

This innovative structure will feature a metro rail on the upper deck and a road for vehicular traffic on the lower deck, making it a unique engineering marvel in the state. The project is expected to significantly improve connectivity in the Vasai region.

Project Approved By CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is also Chairman of MMRDA, gave approval of the project on July 9, 2024. Accordingly, an integrated plan and structural design of the metro and the bridge in this regard is in progress through the consultant.

"Since the alignment plan of the said creek bridge is passing through salt pans, forest area etc. proper permissions from the Salt Pan Department, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Forest Deptt and other bodies will need to be taken," a senior MMRDA official said adding, further action would be initiated once the permission from the above authorities is received.

Read Also Mumbai: Greens Write To CM Eknath Shinde Alleging Extensive Mining Along Vasai Creek

Objective Of The Project; Providing Connectivity

The objective of the Rs 1501 Crore project is to provide road connectivity, transport and communication facilities to Vasai, Bhayandar and surrounding areas besides road connectivity to the Panju island. Panju, a village of approximately 3500 people in Vasai taluks, is situated on a natural island between the creeks of North and South Vasai and is currently not connected by road. At present, people have to commute between Mumbai and Vasai by NH-8.

Metro Route 13 Connecting Mira Bhayandar To Vasai-Virar To Boost Connectivity

The proposed Metro Route 13, connecting Mira-Bhayander to Vasai-Virar, is a crucial development given the growing population and urbanization in these regions. The metro route, spanning 23 kilometers with 20 stations, will greatly enhance public transport options for residents. The idea to construct the double-decker bridge over the Vasai-Bhayander Creek emerged as a practical solution to facilitate the metro’s extension and streamline vehicular traffic.

The bridge's dual-purpose structure will save both time and resources, offering a cost-effective solution for the region’s transportation needs. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been appointed as the consultant for this ambitious project, ensuring that it meets the highest standards of engineering and safety.