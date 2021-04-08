Vasai Bhayander creek bridge: MMRDA to pay Rs 32 cr to Centre for transfer of over 9.86 hectares of salt land

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has finally obtained clearance from the central government for transfer of 9.86 hectares of salt land for construction of Vasai-Bhayander creek bridge. In lieu of transfer of said land parcel, it is expected to pay nearly Rs 32.43 crore to the central government.

A letter from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India was given to the salt commission dated March 31, 2021, about the approval given by the union cabinet for transfer of the salt land parcel to the Urban Development Department of Maharashtra for construction of the bridge on the creek. A copy of the approval letter issued by the central government is also with the Free Press Journal.

Resulting in, now other related work for the construction of creek bridge will be expedited. The MMRDA besides paying the market value is also expected to obtain clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forest department before initiating development work on the salt land and abide CRZ regulation if any. Moreover, it should ensure an adequate supply of sea brine in salt work if it is being affected due to the bridge construction work. Also, ensure free movement of sea brine in the salt works.

The six lane creek bridge once ready will bring major development in the surrounding areas and benefit the residents of Virar and Bhayandar. It will reduce the travel time by around 45 minutes.