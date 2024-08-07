Mumbai: Greens Write To CM Eknath Shinde Alleging Extensive Mining Along Vasai Creek

Citing landslide cases in the country, green activists wrote to the chief minister highlighting extensive mining activities along the Vasai Creek and also demanded measures against it. The activists urged the state government to take immediate and decisive action to regulate and monitor these mining activities in the Bhayandarpada region of Thane.

The Watchdog Foundation wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister, state chief secretary as well as the secretary of the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, raising concerns over extensive mining activities in Bhayandarpada region of Thane along the Vasai Creek. The activists alleged that these activities have raised significant concerns regarding environmental degradation and the safety of local residents.

The organisation cited the recent tragic landslide incident in Kerala where over 300 people lost their lives and alleged that the lessons imparted from these disasters have not been internalized. The letter alleged that the rampant mining in Bhayandarpada has increased the risk of similar landslides, endangering both the lives of residents and the stability of the surrounding ecosystem.

The mining activities threaten to disrupt the delicate ecological balance and could potentially lead to disastrous consequences | FPJ

“The region along the Vasai Creek is not only a critical habitat for various species but also a lifeline for many local communities dependent on its resources. The mining activities threaten to disrupt the delicate ecological balance and could potentially lead to disastrous consequences, such as soil erosion, water contamination, and increased risk of landslides. The loss of vegetation cover due to mining further exacerbates these risks, making the area more prone to natural calamities,” the letter stated.

The activists urged the state government to take immediate and decisive action to regulate and monitor these mining activities claiming that it is crucial to implement stricter environmental regulations, conduct thorough impact assessments, and ensure that all operations comply with sustainable practices. It also additionally requested that a comprehensive survey be conducted to assess the potential risks of landslides and other natural disasters in the area.

Godfrey Pimenta, founder of Watchdog Foundation, said, “The safety of our citizens and the preservation of our environment should be our top priorities. We believe that with your leadership and intervention, we can prevent further degradation of this region and safeguard the lives and livelihoods of those residing there.”