 'Attempt To Remove Indelible Ink A Punishable Offence; Repeat Voting Not Possible': Maharashtra State Election Commission
The State Election Commission warned that removing indelible ink from a voter’s finger to attempt re-voting is a punishable offence. Despite attempts to erase the ink, re-voting is not possible due to voter records. The Commission emphasized strict legal action and urged voters to respect election integrity, highlighting clear ink application rules using marker pens.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 01:39 PM IST
'Attempt To Remove Indelible Ink A Punishable Offence; Repeat Voting Not Possible': Maharashtra State Election Commission | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The State Election Commission has clarified that attempting to remove the indelible ink applied on a voter’s finger with the intention of creating confusion or trying to vote again amounts to a punishable offence. The Commission has warned that if any person is found attempting to cast a vote again after removing the ink, strict legal action will be initiated against the concerned voter.

The Commission stated that even if a voter manages to erase or fade the ink mark, re-voting is not possible. Adequate safeguards are already in place, as a record is maintained once a voter casts their vote. Therefore, merely removing the ink does not allow a voter to vote again. The Election Commission has reiterated instructions to all concerned authorities to remain vigilant in this regard.

The State Election Commission further informed that orders regarding the use of marker pens for applying indelible ink on voters’ fingers were issued on November 19, 2011, and November 28, 2011. Since then, marker pens have been used in local body elections to mark voters after voting. As per these orders, the ink must be applied prominently using the marker pen, by rubbing it three to four times on the nail and the skin above the nail, ensuring that the mark remains clearly visible. These instructions are also printed on the marker pens used during polling.

In view of these measures, the State Election Commission has appealed to voters not to indulge in any malpractice such as attempting to remove the ink, and to uphold the sanctity of the electoral process.

