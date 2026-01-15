Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Voter List Confusion Forces Voters To Visit Multiple Booths To Find Names On Electoral Rolls In Borivali & Dahisar | ANI

Mumbai: The R Central and R North wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which include several areas of Borivali and Dahisar in Mumbai’s western suburbs, witnessed chaos during the early hours of polling day.

Several voters complained of discrepancies between the voter lists available at polling booths and the polling centre details provided on the BMC’s online database. Many said they were forced to visit two to three polling booths before locating their names on the electoral rolls.

Despite the confusion, polling officials ensured that senior citizens and persons with disabilities were able to cast their votes without difficulty.

Jitendra Jain, a resident of Dahisar East, said his name was missing from the voter list at his designated booth. “My son Chetan and I had to visit two other polling centres before finally finding our names,” he said.

Long queues were seen across polling centres, comprising largely office-goers. Amid the morning confusion, several voters left without casting their votes after failing to find their names on the lists available at the booths.

Manishbhai, a Borivali resident who works in Khar, reached his polling booth around 7.30 am. When his name was not found on the list, he left for office. “I don’t know how many booths I will have to visit, and I don’t have that much time,” he said.

Former North Mumbai Member of Parliament and BJP leader Gopal Shetty cast his vote in the morning for the BMC Ward No. 17 election. He was accompanied by local MLA Sanjay Upadhyay.

Despite the initial chaos, enthusiasm among first-time voters remained high, and long morning queues failed to dampen their spirits.

