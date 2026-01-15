 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Voter List Confusion Forces Voters To Visit Multiple Booths To Find Names On Electoral Rolls In Borivali & Dahisar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai BMC Elections 2026: Voter List Confusion Forces Voters To Visit Multiple Booths To Find Names On Electoral Rolls In Borivali & Dahisar

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Voter List Confusion Forces Voters To Visit Multiple Booths To Find Names On Electoral Rolls In Borivali & Dahisar

Mumbai’s Borivali and Dahisar areas faced confusion on polling day as many voters found their names missing from lists at designated booths, forcing visits to multiple centres. Despite long queues and some voters leaving without voting, officials ensured smooth voting for seniors and disabled. BJP leader Gopal Shetty cast his vote amid the chaos, while first-time voters remained enthusiastic.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Voter List Confusion Forces Voters To Visit Multiple Booths To Find Names On Electoral Rolls In Borivali & Dahisar | ANI

Mumbai: The R Central and R North wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which include several areas of Borivali and Dahisar in Mumbai’s western suburbs, witnessed chaos during the early hours of polling day.

Several voters complained of discrepancies between the voter lists available at polling booths and the polling centre details provided on the BMC’s online database. Many said they were forced to visit two to three polling booths before locating their names on the electoral rolls.

Read Also
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Polling Centre Confusion Keeps Forest Minister Ganesh Naik Waiting For...
article-image

Despite the confusion, polling officials ensured that senior citizens and persons with disabilities were able to cast their votes without difficulty.

Jitendra Jain, a resident of Dahisar East, said his name was missing from the voter list at his designated booth. “My son Chetan and I had to visit two other polling centres before finally finding our names,” he said.

FPJ Shorts
UP Polytechnic 2026 Registration Begins Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Exam From May 15
UP Polytechnic 2026 Registration Begins Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Exam From May 15
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Flags Voter List Confusion After Casting Vote In Goregaon, Says 'Name Wasn't Found In List' | Video
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Flags Voter List Confusion After Casting Vote In Goregaon, Says 'Name Wasn't Found In List' | Video
Uttar Pradesh: Schools Up To Class 8 Closed In Prayagraj Till Jan 20 Due To Magh Mela
Uttar Pradesh: Schools Up To Class 8 Closed In Prayagraj Till Jan 20 Due To Magh Mela
Navi Mumbai Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Recorded At 8.18% So Far; Tensions Flare In Vashi, Panvel - VIDEO
Navi Mumbai Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Recorded At 8.18% So Far; Tensions Flare In Vashi, Panvel - VIDEO

Long queues were seen across polling centres, comprising largely office-goers. Amid the morning confusion, several voters left without casting their votes after failing to find their names on the lists available at the booths.

Manishbhai, a Borivali resident who works in Khar, reached his polling booth around 7.30 am. When his name was not found on the list, he left for office. “I don’t know how many booths I will have to visit, and I don’t have that much time,” he said.

Read Also
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: BJP Candidate Bhushan Shingne Injured In Scuffle In Nagpur; Probe...
article-image

Former North Mumbai Member of Parliament and BJP leader Gopal Shetty cast his vote in the morning for the BMC Ward No. 17 election. He was accompanied by local MLA Sanjay Upadhyay.

Despite the initial chaos, enthusiasm among first-time voters remained high, and long morning queues failed to dampen their spirits.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Flags Voter List Confusion After Casting...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Flags Voter List Confusion After Casting...
Navi Mumbai Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Recorded At 8.18% So Far; Tensions Flare In Vashi, Panvel...
Navi Mumbai Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Recorded At 8.18% So Far; Tensions Flare In Vashi, Panvel...
'Mahadev Has Also Come To Vote': Ashok Pandit On Venomous Snake Being Found At Chembur Polling...
'Mahadev Has Also Come To Vote': Ashok Pandit On Venomous Snake Being Found At Chembur Polling...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Voter List Confusion Forces Voters To Visit Multiple Booths To Find Names...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Voter List Confusion Forces Voters To Visit Multiple Booths To Find Names...
Thane Businessman Loses ₹1 Crore In Instagram-Based Share Investment Scam
Thane Businessman Loses ₹1 Crore In Instagram-Based Share Investment Scam