 Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: BJP Candidate Bhushan Shingne Injured In Scuffle In Nagpur; Probe Underway
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Civic Polls 2026: BJP Candidate Bhushan Shingne Injured In Scuffle In Nagpur; Probe Underway

Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: BJP Candidate Bhushan Shingne Injured In Scuffle In Nagpur; Probe Underway

A BJP candidate was injured in a scuffle ahead of civic polls in Nagpur, police said. The incident occurred around midnight when ward 11 candidate Bhushan Shingne went to Gorewada after reports of money distribution. He was allegedly attacked by over 100 people. A case has been registered and police are probing the incident using CCTV footage.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
BJP Candidate Bhushan Shingne | Instagram Account Of BJP Candidate Bhushan Shingne

Nagpur: A BJP candidate was injured during a scuffle with a group people ahead of the civic polls in Nagpur, police said on Thursday.

About The Incident

The incident took place around midnight on Thursday.

Bhushan Shingne, the BJP candidate from ward no. 11 of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, had gone to the Gorewada area after he came to know that some anti-social elements were trying to vitiate the atmosphere and distribute money, party's city chief Dayashankar Tiwari told reporters.

But when Shingne reached the spot, he was allegedly attacked by a group of more than 100 persons and suffered injuries, he said.

article-image

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered against one person and others, who are yet to be identified, a senior police official said.

The police were examining the CCTC footage and conducting a probe to ascertain what actually happened, he said.

Voting was underway on Thursday for elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including Nagpur.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

