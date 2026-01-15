Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Polling Centre Confusion Keeps Forest Minister Ganesh Naik Waiting For Nearly An Hour To Cast His Vote | X @NaikSpeaks

Navi Mumbai: After nearly an hour of running around, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik and his family were finally able to cast their votes on Thursday morning. Confusion regarding the designated polling centre began around 7:30 am, causing inconvenience to the minister and his family.

Allegations Levelled By Forest Minister Ganesh Naik

Ganesh Naik levelled serious allegations against the Election Commission machinery, stating that the system was not functioning in a precise and efficient manner. Despite visiting two polling centres, the names of Ganesh Naik and his family members could not be found, and the confusion continued for nearly an hour.

Eventually, the names of Ganesh Naik, Sanjeev Naik and Kalpana Naik were located at the polling centre set up at St Mary’s High School, Koperkhairane, enabling them to complete the voting process.

However, the names of his nephew, former mayor Sagar Naik, and his wife were found at a different polling centre instead of being listed along with the rest of the family. As a result, the Naik family—who usually vote at the same polling centre—were forced to cast their votes at different locations this time due to lapses in the Election Commission’s arrangements.

