Mumbai: Antilia bomb scare probe transferred to NIA, Mansukh Hiren death case to remain with Maharashtra ATS

However, the probe into Mansukh Hiren's death case still remains with the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS). "Investigation of Mansukh Hiren death case will remain with the ATS and the case related to the recovery of explosives in a car near Mukesh Ambani's house will be probed by NIA," clarified ATS.

Earlier, the ATS had registered an offence into his death on Sunday. Hiren is the 'owner' of explosive laden SUV which was recovered in the proximity of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Carmichael road in Mumbai in the last week of February.

According to the ATS officials, a First Information Report has been registered on the complaint of Hiren's wife Vimla under section 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) 34 ( common intention) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The offence has been registered against an unknown accused, said officials.

On Friday the State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced that the investigation of both the cases including Antilia case and the death of Hiren to be transferred to ATS.