Mumbai: Antilia bomb scare probe transferred to NIA, Mansukh Hiren death case to remain with Maharashtra ATS

Antilia bomb scare case has now been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), reported ANI. NIA is in the process of re-registering the case, the agency said.
However, the probe into Mansukh Hiren's death case still remains with the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS). "Investigation of Mansukh Hiren death case will remain with the ATS and the case related to the recovery of explosives in a car near Mukesh Ambani's house will be probed by NIA," clarified ATS.
Earlier, the ATS had registered an offence into his death on Sunday. Hiren is the 'owner' of explosive laden SUV which was recovered in the proximity of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Carmichael road in Mumbai in the last week of February.
According to the ATS officials, a First Information Report has been registered on the complaint of Hiren's wife Vimla under section 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) 34 ( common intention) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The offence has been registered against an unknown accused, said officials.
On Friday the State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced that the investigation of both the cases including Antilia case and the death of Hiren to be transferred to ATS.
Hiren an important link to the 'Antilia' episode went missing on Thursday, his body was later recovered from Retibunder Creek in Thane on Friday morning. According to his family Hiren left his shop in Thane around 8 pm on Thursday soon his phone went unreachable, next day they registered a missing complaint at Naupada police station in Thane.
On February 25, at least 20 gelatine sticks were recovered from Hiren's car which was found parked barely 600 meters away from Antilia, interestingly his car's registration number was changed to that of lead car of Neeta Ambani's security details. From the car several car number plate along with a bang of Mumbai Indian were recovered, at least two number plats were identical to Ambani's convoy fleet. Police are yet to make headway in the case.
During questioning, Hiren claimed that his car's stearing got jammed while he was on his way to Mumbai on February 17 following which he parked his car on the Eastern Express Highway at Vikhroli and left. Next day when he came his car was not there after which he filed a complaint at Vikhroli police station.investigating the case, had also recorded Mansukh's statement.