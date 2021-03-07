Antilia bomb scare probe: Maharashtra ATS registers FIR in Mansukh Hiren death case

Two days after body of Mansukh Hiren was recovered from the Retibunder Creek in Thane, The Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has registered an offence into his death on Sunday. Hiren is the 'owner' of explosive laden SUV which was recovered in the proximity of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Carmichael road in Mumbai in the last week of February.

According to the ATS officials, a First Information Report has been registered on the complaint of Hiren's wife Vimla under section 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) 34 ( common intention) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The offence has been registered against an unknown accused, said officials.

On Friday the State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announce that the investigation of both the cases including Antilia case and the death of Hiren to be transferred to ATS.

Hiren an important link to the 'Antilia' episode went missing on Thursday, his body was later recovered from Retibunder Creek in Thane on Friday morning. According to his family Hiren left his shop in Thane around 8 pm on Thursday soon his phone went unreachable, next day they registered a missing complaint at Naupada police station in Thane.