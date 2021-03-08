Necessary investigation is being done in the death of Mansukh Hiren's death: Maha HM Anil Deshmukh

Making a statement in the state Assembly, Deshmukh said after Hiren's wife expressed suspicion that her husband may have been murdered, the ATS registered a case against unidentified persons under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy).

Deshmukh also said that the state police were capable of solving the case of auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiren's death. "The Maharashtra Police are capable of solving the case. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has begun its probe into it," he said.

Hiren, a resident of neighbouring Thane district, was in possession of the car which was later found with explosives outside Ambani's residence here last month.

The body of Hiren (46), an automobile accessories dealer, was found in a creek in Thane on March 5, hours after he went "missing".

The car, a Scorpio, with 20 gelatin sticks inside was found near 'Antilia', the multi-storey residence of Mukesh Ambani in south Mumbai, on February 25. Police had said the vehicle was stolen from Airoli- Mulund Bridge on February 18.

Hiren purportedly wrote a letter on March 2 to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and police commissioners of Thane and Mumbai, alleging that he was being harassed by the police and media since the vehicle was found outside Ambani's house. He had also claimed that despite being a victim, he was treated like an accused.

(With inputs from PTI)