 Anil Deshmukh Injured: 4 unidentified Individuals Booked For Attempted Murder After Stones Pelted On NCP-SP Leader In Nagpur
Deshmukh was returning to Katol after attending a meeting in Narkhed village. Some unidentified persons threw stones at his car near Belphata on Jalalkheda Road near Katol in Nagpur district. The former minister, who received injuries during the attack, was immediately rushed to the Katol Civil Hospital, police said. He was later admitted to a private hospital here.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 09:25 AM IST
article-image
Image Of Injured Anil Deshmukh | ANI

Nagpur: Police have registered a case against four unidentified persons on charges of attempt to murder after NCP (SP) leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was seriously injured in stone pelting at his car in Nagpur, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 8 pm on Monday and Deshmukh was later admitted to a private hospital here.

High-Level Probe Demanded

The NCP (SP) has demanded a high-level probe into the incident which occurred on the last day of campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled on November 20.

About The Attack

Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Harssh Poddar on Tuesday said they have taken a serious cognisance of the incident and registered a case against four unidentified persons on charges of attempt to murder.

A forensic team has visited the incident spot to collect technical evidence, he said.

The deputy SP of Katol was investigating the case, he said, adding that senior police officials and the district collector have also visited the incident spot. Poddar appealed to the people not to pay attention to any rumours.

NCP-SP Spokesperson Vedprakash Arya Condemns The Attack

Condemning the incident, NCP (SP) spokesperson Vedprakash Arya on Monday sought a high-level inquiry into it and police protection for Deshmukh's family.

"Some people attacked Anil Deshmukh's car in Belfata Bhishnur in Katol, wherein Deshmukh received serious head injury. His treatment started in Katol but due to the serious injury, he was shifted to Nagpur for treatment," Arya said in a statement.

He claimed that their political opponents were staring at a crushing defeat and, therefore, resorted to such a cowardly attack.

Anil Deshmukh's son Salil Deshmukh is contesting from the Katol assembly constituency on the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) ticket against BJP's Charansingh Thakur. 

