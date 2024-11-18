VIDEO: Anil Deshmukh Attacked With Stones On Last Day Of Campaign Near Nagpur, Head Injured & Car Vandalised

Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh's car attacked in Nagpur | X

NCP-SCP leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's car was allegedly attacked on Monday (November 18) near Nagpur. The minister was returning from Nagpur and some people pelted stones at his car on Katol Jalalkheda Road in Katol assembly. Anil Deshmukh's son Salil is contesting the election from the Katol seat on NCP Sharad Pawar's ticket.

The minister's car was attacked with stones, according to reports. A purported video surfaced on social media platform X showing Anil Deshmukh bleeding from the head.

He suffered injuries in the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to reports.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)