 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Veteran NCP-SP Leader Eknath Khadse Announces Retirement From Electoral Politics, Seeks Votes For Daughter Rohini
Khadse by announcing his decision to retire from electoral politics has also hinted that Rohini Khadse and not daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse as his heir apparent in politics. Besides, he has also reiterated that going back to BJP is a closed chapter for him and he will remain in the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

Updated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
NCP leader Eknath Khadse | PTI

Jalgaon (Maharashtra): A veteran NCP-SP leader Eknath Khadse, who quit BJP in 2020 blaming the leadership for his neglect, on Monday announced his retirement from electoral politics citing health issues.

However, in an emotional appeal to the voters from Muktainagar Assembly seat in Maharashtra, Khadse, who was all set for his 'ghar wapsi' to BJP but dropped the idea due to lack of formal offer, urged the voters to elect his daughter and NCP-SP nominee Rohini Khadse, who is pitted against the Shiv Sena candidate Chandrakant Patil.

During the 2019 elections, Rohini Khadse, who was the BJP nominee, lost to Chandrakant Patil who was then elected as an Independent.

"I have been in politics for many years. I participated with the public during their good and bad times while helping them all without looking at their castes and religions. Nowadays, I am not keeping well. The God Almighty will only decide whether I will be able to see the next election or not. But I sincerely appeal to you to elect Rohini Khadse in the present elections," said Khadse.

His appeal comes when Rohini Khadse as an NCP-SP nominee is locked in a fierce battle against Shiv Sena nominee Chandrakant Patil. Incidentally, Khadse’s daughter-in-law and Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse has actively campaigned against her sister-in-law while appealing to the voters to elect the MahaYuti nominee Chandrakant Patil.

Eknath Khadse Hints At His Heir Apparent In Politics

Besides, he has also reiterated that going back to BJP is a closed chapter for him and he will remain in the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. Incidentally, Rohini Khadse is the president of NCP-SP's women's wing and has also ruled out the possibility of re-joining the BJP.

About Muktainagar Taluka

Muktainagar taluka has always been a BJP stronghold except for the 2019 elections when Chandrakant Patil, a former Shiv Sena leader, won the seat as an Independent who was then supported by NCP (united). In the changed political scenario, Khadse and his daughter are heavily banking on the support of cadres of NCP-SP, Shiv Sena UBT, and Congress. Eknath Khadse, who had worked for over four decades as an OBC leader to consolidate BJP’s position in North Maharashtra in particular and other parts of the state, hopes to lure his well-wishers even from BJP.

On the other hand, Chandrakant Patil is hoping to cash in on the work that he carried out during his tenure with strong support from the MahaYuti partners. He is also banking on the strong support from Eknath Khadse’s rival and BJP Minister Girish Mahajan and the BJP’s poll machinery in particular along with the strength of Shiv Sena and NCP. Due to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s insistence, Chandrakant Patil, who had filed his nomination as an Independent, joined Shiv Sena and entered the electoral fray as the Eknath Shinde faction nominee. Shinde has made Chandrakant Patil’s victory a prestige issue.

The conflict over Maratha-OBC reservations, lack of availability of jobs to the locals, water scarcity and problems for the commuters travelling in the State Transport buses are some of the major issues that came up during campaigning. Chandrakant Patil downplayed Khadse senior’s dominance in the constituency saying that he will win on the development plank. On the other hand, Rohini Khadse claimed that she would emerge victorious due to the people’s support and also because of her father’s legacy.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

