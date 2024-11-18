 Andheri West Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: It's Amit Satam vs Ashok Jadhav Again, Who'll Win This Time?
Andheri West, Maharashtra Election 2024: The constituency of Andheri West is again witnessing a rematch between BJP's Amit Satam and Congress Ashok Jadhav. The two have sparred against each other since 2009 legislative assembly election with each of them trouncing the other across elections. Who will win this time?

Manas JoshiUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Andheri West constituency | FPJ Web Team

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election 2024 is just around the corner. All eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena - Shinde) alongwith Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP); and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-Sharad Pawar) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT). Andheri West Assembly constituency is one of the key constituencies everyone has their eyes on. Andheri West assembly constituency falls in Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency.

Andheri West assembly constituency is one of the 288 seats from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly up for grabs. The constituency, designated by number 165, falls in Mumbai Suburban District. Andheri West, the general category constituency, is currently represented in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by BJP's Amit Satam (written officially as Ameet Satam).

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly 2019 elections, Amit Satam defeated Congress' Ashok Jadhav by 18,962 votes. Satam got 65615 votes while Jadhav got 46653 votes.

Amit Satam, has been representing the constituency since 2014.

Amit Satam, the incumbent

Amit Satam, the incumbent | FPJ

Andheri West Legislative Assembly Constituency:

As per Election Commission of India, there are 2,88,125 voters in Andheri West constituency.

In past, the constituency of Andheri West has mainly seen fight between Amit Satam and Ashok Jadhav. Jadhav represented the constituency between 2009 and 2014.

Current situation in Maharashtra assembly:

Currently, the ruling disposition in Maharashtra has 202 MLAs with it. Out of these, BJP has 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde) has 38 and other parties have 24.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats in its kitty. Out of these, Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar) has 12 while other parties have six seats. Fifteen seats are vacant.

