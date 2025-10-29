 Mumbai: Western Railway Commissions 100-KLD Effluent Treatment Plant At Bandra Terminus
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Western Railway Commissions 100-KLD Effluent Treatment Plant At Bandra Terminus

Mumbai: Western Railway Commissions 100-KLD Effluent Treatment Plant At Bandra Terminus

“The newly commissioned ETP is designed to treat wastewater generated from washing lines and depot maintenance activities. The plant processes over 12 lakh litres of wastewater every month, converting it into treated water suitable for non-potable uses such as coach washing, platform and circulating area cleaning, gardening, and other maintenance activities,” said an official.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway Commissions 100-KLD Effluent Treatment Plant At Bandra Terminus |

Mumbai: In a major step toward environmental sustainability, the Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division has commissioned a 100 Kilo Litres per Day (KLD) Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) at the Bandra Terminus Depot. The initiative aligns with the Indian Railways’ nationwide drive to conserve water, reduce pollution, and promote eco-friendly operations.

Treating and Reusing Wastewater

“The newly commissioned ETP is designed to treat wastewater generated from washing lines and depot maintenance activities. The plant processes over 12 lakh litres of wastewater every month, converting it into treated water suitable for non-potable uses such as coach washing, platform and circulating area cleaning, gardening, and other maintenance activities,” said an official.

The initiative is part of Western Railway’s ongoing efforts to minimize environmental impact while maintaining operational efficiency at its busy suburban and long-distance hubs.

FPJ Shorts
'Will Stop Trains If...': Former Minister Bachu Kadu After Bombay HC Orders To Vacate Wardha Road Amid Farm Loan Waiver Protest In Nagpur- VIDEO
'Will Stop Trains If...': Former Minister Bachu Kadu After Bombay HC Orders To Vacate Wardha Road Amid Farm Loan Waiver Protest In Nagpur- VIDEO
BMC Elections 2025: Lottery To Determine Reservation To Be Drawn On November 11, Final List To Be Published On November 28
BMC Elections 2025: Lottery To Determine Reservation To Be Drawn On November 11, Final List To Be Published On November 28
Florida Governor DeSantis Orders End Of H-1B Visa Use In State Universities
Florida Governor DeSantis Orders End Of H-1B Visa Use In State Universities
IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal: Will Shafali Verma Be Included In Team India's Playing XI Against Australia?
IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal: Will Shafali Verma Be Included In Team India's Playing XI Against Australia?

Reducing Fresh Water Dependence

By recycling and reusing treated water, the facility significantly reduces dependence on fresh water sources, thereby contributing to sustainable resource management and environmental conservation.

Officials said the ETP would help optimize water usage within the railway network, aligning with the Indian Railways’ Mission Amrit Sarovar and other green initiatives focused on responsible water utilization.

Read Also
'It’s Not Just A Mistake': Worms Found In Eggs Ordered From Blinkit In Virar Near Mumbai,...
article-image

Model for Sustainable Infrastructure

“The installation of this Effluent Treatment Plant highlights Western Railway’s proactive commitment to environmental stewardship, pollution control, and compliance with national sanitation and sustainability goals. By combining advanced treatment technologies with eco-friendly operational practices, Western Railway demonstrates how infrastructure development and environmental responsibility can progress together,” the official further stated.

This initiative underscores Western Railway’s broader goal of building a cleaner, greener, and more efficient railway network, setting a benchmark for sustainable infrastructure across the Indian Railways.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Will Stop Trains If...': Former Minister Bachu Kadu After Bombay HC Orders To Vacate Wardha Road...

'Will Stop Trains If...': Former Minister Bachu Kadu After Bombay HC Orders To Vacate Wardha Road...

BMC Elections 2025: Lottery To Determine Reservation To Be Drawn On November 11, Final List To Be...

BMC Elections 2025: Lottery To Determine Reservation To Be Drawn On November 11, Final List To Be...

Maharashtra Signs Historic $2 Billion MoU With Abu Dhabi Ports To Boost Maritime Sector

Maharashtra Signs Historic $2 Billion MoU With Abu Dhabi Ports To Boost Maritime Sector

Palghar Tragedy: 3-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Swimming Pool At Private Club In Virar

Palghar Tragedy: 3-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Swimming Pool At Private Club In Virar

Maharashtra SEC Issues Guidelines To Verify Duplicate Voters Ahead Of Local Body Polls

Maharashtra SEC Issues Guidelines To Verify Duplicate Voters Ahead Of Local Body Polls