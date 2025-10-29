Mumbai: Western Railway Commissions 100-KLD Effluent Treatment Plant At Bandra Terminus

Western Railway Commissions 100-KLD Effluent Treatment Plant At Bandra Terminus |

Mumbai: In a major step toward environmental sustainability, the Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division has commissioned a 100 Kilo Litres per Day (KLD) Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) at the Bandra Terminus Depot. The initiative aligns with the Indian Railways’ nationwide drive to conserve water, reduce pollution, and promote eco-friendly operations.

Treating and Reusing Wastewater

“The newly commissioned ETP is designed to treat wastewater generated from washing lines and depot maintenance activities. The plant processes over 12 lakh litres of wastewater every month, converting it into treated water suitable for non-potable uses such as coach washing, platform and circulating area cleaning, gardening, and other maintenance activities,” said an official.

The initiative is part of Western Railway’s ongoing efforts to minimize environmental impact while maintaining operational efficiency at its busy suburban and long-distance hubs.

Reducing Fresh Water Dependence

By recycling and reusing treated water, the facility significantly reduces dependence on fresh water sources, thereby contributing to sustainable resource management and environmental conservation.

Officials said the ETP would help optimize water usage within the railway network, aligning with the Indian Railways’ Mission Amrit Sarovar and other green initiatives focused on responsible water utilization.

Model for Sustainable Infrastructure

“The installation of this Effluent Treatment Plant highlights Western Railway’s proactive commitment to environmental stewardship, pollution control, and compliance with national sanitation and sustainability goals. By combining advanced treatment technologies with eco-friendly operational practices, Western Railway demonstrates how infrastructure development and environmental responsibility can progress together,” the official further stated.

This initiative underscores Western Railway’s broader goal of building a cleaner, greener, and more efficient railway network, setting a benchmark for sustainable infrastructure across the Indian Railways.