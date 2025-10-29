Thane MACT Awards ₹92 Lakh Compensation To 8-Year-Old Girl For Losing Parents In 2019 Eastern Express Highway Crash

Thane MACT orders ₹92 lakh compensation for an 8-year-old girl who lost her parents in a 2019 Eastern Express Highway crash | FPJ (Representational Image)

Thane, October 28: The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of Rs 92,34,484 to an eight-year-old girl, Rashi Akshay Gupta, who lost both her parents in a horrific road accident in 2019. The claim was filed on her behalf by her grandparents, Pramod Jagdish Gupta (66) and Usha Pramod Gupta (56), residents of Kolshet, Thane.

Fatal Accident On Eastern Express Highway

The fatal accident took place on February 2, 2019, when Rashi, along with her parents, was travelling on a scooter towards their residence at Dhokali Naka. As they reached Phiroz Shah Mehta Bridge on the Eastern Express Highway, a speeding truck rammed into their scooter from behind, allegedly being driven rashly and at an uncontrollable speed. The impact resulted in both parents dying on the spot, while the truck driver fled without offering any assistance.

Driver Held Solely Negligent

The tribunal noted that the deceased, Akshay Pramod Gupta (34), was employed as a Technical Support Engineer (L2) at Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd., earning a monthly salary of Rs 65,000. The tribunal held the truck driver solely negligent, relying on CCTV footage and an eyewitness whose testimony confirmed the sequence of events.

Compensation And Distribution

Finding no contributory negligence on the part of the deceased, the tribunal ruled that the child and her grandparents were fully dependent on his income.

Citing Supreme Court precedents, the tribunal awarded compensation under loss of future income, future prospects, consortium, funeral expenses, mental trauma, and loss of estate — with 9% annual interest from the date of petition.

Funds To Be Secured For Minor’s Future

As per the order Rs 15 lakh each will be given to the grandparents.”Rs 62.34 lakh, along with interest, will be deposited in a fixed deposit for Rashi until she turns majority.

The tribunal observed that neither the truck driver nor the insurance company challenged the criminal prosecution or produced any evidence to dispute liability. The award must be deposited within one month, the order directed, ”the tribunal observed.

