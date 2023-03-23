Aniksha posed as a designer to get closer to Amruta Fadnavis: Source

Aniksha Jainsinghani |

Aniksha Jaisinghani, arrested for allegedly blackmailing and extorting Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has told police during interrogation that she posed as a fashion designer to get closer to Amruta.

Aniksha posed as a law student

The daughter of the alleged bookie and hawala operator Anil Jaisinghani told the police that she is a law student, sources said. According to Mumbai Police, both Aniksha and Anil Jaisinghani were extorting and blackmailing Amruta Fadnavis. Before sending videos and messages to Amruta, they consulted one another, the sources said.

Aniksha sent two videos to Amruta and shared the screenshot of the reply with her father, the sources said. The police wanted to know who shot the video of the bag that Aniksha handed over to the staff at Sagar Bungalow, Amruta’s house, a source said. Aniksha gave the police names of two people, who later denied having anything to do with the shoot, the source said.

Amruta blocked Anishka's number

According to another official, the police have collected digital evidence from Aniksha’s mobile and sent it to a forensic lab. When Aniksha offered a bribe of ₹1 crore to Amruta to end a case against her father, Amruta blocked her number, the official added.