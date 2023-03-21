 Amruta Fadnavis blackmailing: Anil Jaisinghani, his cousin remanded in police custody till Monday; Anishka till March 24
e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalAmruta Fadnavis blackmailing: Anil Jaisinghani, his cousin remanded in police custody till Monday; Anishka till March 24

Amruta Fadnavis blackmailing: Anil Jaisinghani, his cousin remanded in police custody till Monday; Anishka till March 24

Three people were arrested in connection with blackmailing deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis.

Bhavna UchilUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
Amruta Fadnavis blackmailing: Anil Jaisinghani, his cousin remanded in police custody till Monday; Anishka till March 24 | File Photo

Mumbai: Bookie Anil Jaisinghani and his cousin Nirmal Jaisinghani have been remanded in police custody by a sessions court till Monday, March 27. Anil's daughter Anshika Jaisinghani's custody has been extended till Friday, March 24.

The trio were arrested in connection with blackmailing deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis.

Read Also
Mumbai Police arrests bookie Anil Jaisinghani from Gujarat for allegedly 'blackmailing' Amruta...
article-image

Jainsinghani's arrest

After a dramatic 72-hour chase, Mumbai Police finally got hold of Jaisinghani on Monday, with assistance from their local counterparts on the way. Their pursuit of wanted bookie Anil Jaisinghani wound its way through several cities in Gujarat – from Bardoli to Surat to Vadodara to Kalol – but in the end, police nabbed the man, who, they claimed, had been absconding for the past five years. Jaisinghani is wanted in as many as 17 criminal cases.

Mumbai Police had turned the heat on him after Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who also handles the home portfolio, registered an FIR against Jaisinghani’s daughter Aniksha on February 20, for alleged blackmail, intimidation and the offer of a Rs one crore bribe. Later, she was slapped with an extortion charge of Rs 10 cr. Aniksha was arrested on March 16 and remanded in police custody.

Read Also
Mumbai Police arrests bookie Anil Jaisinghani from Gujarat for allegedly 'blackmailing' Amruta...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amruta Fadnavis blackmailing: Anil Jaisinghani, his cousin remanded in police custody till Monday;...

Amruta Fadnavis blackmailing: Anil Jaisinghani, his cousin remanded in police custody till Monday;...

Mumbai: HC extends interim relief for Anil Parab in Dapoli resort case 

Mumbai: HC extends interim relief for Anil Parab in Dapoli resort case 

SC directs all High Courts to establish online RTI portal within 3 months

SC directs all High Courts to establish online RTI portal within 3 months

Dabholkar murder case: HC to decide next week whether it will continue monitoring probe

Dabholkar murder case: HC to decide next week whether it will continue monitoring probe

Palghar mob lynching: SC nod to list pleas seeking CBI probe in the 2020 incident

Palghar mob lynching: SC nod to list pleas seeking CBI probe in the 2020 incident