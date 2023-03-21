Amruta Fadnavis blackmailing: Anil Jaisinghani, his cousin remanded in police custody till Monday; Anishka till March 24 | File Photo

Mumbai: Bookie Anil Jaisinghani and his cousin Nirmal Jaisinghani have been remanded in police custody by a sessions court till Monday, March 27. Anil's daughter Anshika Jaisinghani's custody has been extended till Friday, March 24.

The trio were arrested in connection with blackmailing deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis.

Jainsinghani's arrest

After a dramatic 72-hour chase, Mumbai Police finally got hold of Jaisinghani on Monday, with assistance from their local counterparts on the way. Their pursuit of wanted bookie Anil Jaisinghani wound its way through several cities in Gujarat – from Bardoli to Surat to Vadodara to Kalol – but in the end, police nabbed the man, who, they claimed, had been absconding for the past five years. Jaisinghani is wanted in as many as 17 criminal cases.

Mumbai Police had turned the heat on him after Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who also handles the home portfolio, registered an FIR against Jaisinghani’s daughter Aniksha on February 20, for alleged blackmail, intimidation and the offer of a Rs one crore bribe. Later, she was slapped with an extortion charge of Rs 10 cr. Aniksha was arrested on March 16 and remanded in police custody.