Mumbai Police arrests bookie Anil Jaisinghani from Gujarat for allegedly 'blackmailing' Amruta Fadnavis

FPJ EXCLUSIVE: Bookie Anil Jaisinghani was in Ulhasnagar day before daughter Aniksha's arrest | File Photo

Bookie and hawala operator Anil Jaisinghani has been arrested by Mumbai police from Gujarat for allegedly blackmailing Amruta Fadnavis.

Jaisinghani's daughter Aniksha was arrested earlier in the same case. Amruta, wife of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, claimed in her FIR that Anil Jaisinghani and his daughter Aniksha were threatening and blackmailing her.

The father-daughter duo also tried to bribe Amruta with ₹1 crore and extort ₹8 crore from her, for which Aniksha was held by the cops.

Anil Jaisinghani was on the run and has cases several registered against him in Maharashtra, Goa and Assam.

Why Amruta Fadnavis lodged FIR against Anil & Aniksha?

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis explained the details of the case after his wife lodged the complaint.

"Anil Jaisinghani's daughter Anishka contacted my wife and called herself a designer. She said her father has been implicated in the wrong case, on which Amruta asked her to write a letter to which she offered a bribe of Rs 1 crore to get her father released," Fadnavis said.

"Amruta blocked her but she sent a video threatening to make it viral & if we didn't withdraw all cases against her father. In one of the videos, Anishka can be seen stuffing money in a bag and later handing over the bag to Amruta," Fadnavis added.