Amid naughty explanation, Sanjay Raut appointed Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson

Mumbai: Amid a tussle with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and calling her "haramkhor ladki" on television after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Shiv Sena on Tuesday said it has appointed its Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut as the chief spokesperson of the party. Raut is also the executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

Shiv Sena in a statement on Tuesday said Raut has been appointed as the party's chief spokesperson. Besides, Lok Sabha members Arvind Sawant and Dhairyasheel Mane, Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi, Maharashtra ministers Uday Samant, Anil Parab, Gulabrao Patil, MLAs Sunil Prabhu and Pratap Sarnaik, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and senior leader Neelam Gorhe have been nominated as the party's spokespersons, it said.

Recently, many criticised Sanjay Raut for his comment on Kangana Ranaut. However, the Rajya Sabha MP said that he was incorrectly interpreted. In a video clip from an Aaj Tak interview, he said that while people use the word in different ways, he had meant in as being "beimaan" (dishonest). "Woh toh naughty girl hai...maze karti hai maine dekha hai...maine toh bas usse beimaan kaha," he said.

In related news, Ranaut has been given Y-plus category security by Central security agencies and will be protected by about 10 armed commandos around the clock, Union Home Ministry officials said on Monday.

The decision comes two days before Ranaut, who is in her home state Himachal Pradesh, said she plans to visit Mumbai on September 9.

She said she felt unsafe in Mumbai after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ranaut is the first Bollywood actor who will be guarded by CRPF commandos.

(With PTI inputs)