'H******** means naughty': Sanjay Raut's epic take on Kangana row

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had recently lashed out at actor Kangana Ranaut over her comments comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir. And while many had condemned Ranaut's comments even as others called for her arrest, as things took an abusive turn, the tide of public sentiment turned.

Many have since criticised Sanjay Raut for his comments where he had called Kangana a "H*******r ladki". "What is law? What Kangana has said...is that respectful? Why are you advocating for that woman? A person who has insulted Shivaji Maharaj and Maharashtra...your channel is batting for her?" Raut can be heard asking a News Nation journalist in the short video clip.

BJP leader Priti Gandhi said that while she was "certainly not in agreement" with Kangana, Raut's behaviour was "downright disgusting". Others wondered why these comments had not been condemned by others from the industry. Following the incident, Kangana herself had hit out at the politician in a video posted from her Twitter handle.