Why is Karni Sena trending now?

The fringe outfit Karni Sena who threatened to chop off Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's nose while the release of her film Padmaavat, has now jumped in to 'protect' a Bollywood actress.

According to an India Today report, the Karni Sena has extended their support towards Kangana Ranaut after her controversial remarks on Mumbai and the altercation that followed thereafter with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and other Maharashtra politicians.

Karni Sena member Jeevan Solanki has said that they will be present at the Mumbai airport to "protect" and "escort" Kangana from the Mumbai airport to her home. “There will be a team of Karni Sena members at the airport who will take Kangana to her home with their own security. Karni Sena is taking responsibility of Kangana Ranaut’s security in Mumbai,” Solanki said.

Meanwhile, Ranaut has been given Y-plus category security and will be protected by about 10 armed commandos, the Union Home Ministry announced on Monday.

Ranaut, who had said she feared Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and likened the Maharashtra capital to Pakistan occupied Kashmir, thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and declared that no one could crush a patriot.

The decision to provide 24X7 security comes two days before Ranaut, who is in her home state Himachal Pradesh, plans to visit Mumbai on September 9. Her comments, including on drug use in the section of the film industry, led to a bitter row with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, and many more joining in with their views.

She is the first Bollywood actor who will be guarded by CRPF commandos.

(With PTI inputs)